 InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Use a Cell Phone (JMC-2308) | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
21.04.2021 03:24:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Use a Cell Phone (JMC-2308)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable way to use my phone and watch videos without having to constantly hold it," said an inventor, from Breaux Bridge, La., "so I invented THE 3RD HAND. My design reduces discomfort and it ensures that your hands are free for other tasks."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to support and use a cell phone. In doing so, it enables the user to multi-task. As a result, it increases efficiency and it provides added comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones and other mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JMC-2308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-way-to-use-a-cell-phone-jmc-2308-301273303.html

SOURCE InventHelp

