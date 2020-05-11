11.05.2020 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Way to Dry Hair (STU-2360)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to dry anything including your hair, a child's hair or your pet," said an inventor, from S. Jordan, Utah, "so I invented CANDY'S HANDS FREE CB DRYER."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to dry hair, or anything that needs drying. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional hair dryers. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort and it ensures that the hands are free for styling and other tasks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, hair stylists, pet owners and groomers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to hold a hair dryer with your hand."

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

     

     

