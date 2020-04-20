20.04.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Fishing Tote (NPL-290)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to carry as well as protect fishing rods and tackle," said an inventor from Cape Coral, Florida. "This inspired me to develop an all-in-one carrier for various equipment required when fishing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent pending TACKLE BOX ROD CADDY to provide an organized means to transport fishing equipment in a hands-free fashion. This invention could save anglers valuable time, energy and effort. Additionally, it would store the gear to prevent it from posing a tripping hazard on a boat or beach.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-fishing-tote-npl-290-301041497.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 424.60
4.15 %
Alcon 51.76
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’290.00
2.36 %
Roche Hldg G 334.50
2.34 %
Nestle 108.36
2.19 %
Swisscom 520.80
0.62 %
Sika 160.60
0.03 %
LafargeHolcim 36.92
-0.22 %
The Swatch Grp 197.40
-0.58 %
Geberit 409.40
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:04
Vontobel: Bitcoin Halving: Kursrallye erwartet?
14:00
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
09:43
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:00
SMI-Anleger werden zuversichtlicher
07:00
A New Approach to Earnings Season?
06:00
Daily Markets: SMI – Richtungsentscheidung steht an / Visa – Ein hartes Stück Arbeit
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:04
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte warnt: Die Krise ist noch nicht überstanden
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Experte empfiehlt US-Regierung in Sachen Boeing auf Strategie von Buffett zu setzen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Meyer Burger nominiert Franz Richter als Nachfolger von Remo Lütolf
JPMorgan-Analystenteam: Aktuelles Niveau der Volatilität könnte sich positiv auswirken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street treten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB