|
20.04.2020 19:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Fishing Tote (NPL-290)
PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to carry as well as protect fishing rods and tackle," said an inventor from Cape Coral, Florida. "This inspired me to develop an all-in-one carrier for various equipment required when fishing."
He developed the patent pending TACKLE BOX ROD CADDY to provide an organized means to transport fishing equipment in a hands-free fashion. This invention could save anglers valuable time, energy and effort. Additionally, it would store the gear to prevent it from posing a tripping hazard on a boat or beach.
The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hands-free-fishing-tote-npl-290-301041497.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Montag zu. An der Wall Street treten die Anleger nach einer soliden Vorwoche wieder auf die Bremse. Daneben bewegten sich die Indizes an den wichtigsten Handelsplätzen in Asien in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}