InventHelp Inventor Develops Hands-Free Chainsaw Pack (HTM-3521)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a firefighter in Alaska and required a means to store a chainsaw while getting to a destination," said an inventor from Holy Cross, Alaska. "This inspired me to develop a backpack that would allow my hands to be free to climb a ladder or make my way through various obstacles."

He developed the patent pending GORDON PACK which stores a chainsaw in an easily accessible location to free the user's hands. This invention would be efficient, timesaving as well as easy to use as well as attach. Additionally, it would be durable for years of use.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-3521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

