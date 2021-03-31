|
31.03.2021 18:45:00
PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to use and dispose of tobacco products while golfing," said an inventor, from Bay City, Mich., "so I invented the GOLF CONVENIENCE HOLDER. My design increases convenience and it ensures that the golf cart is neat and organized."
The patent-pending invention provides a convenient ash tray and storage accessory for golfers. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it ensures that golf tees, a spare ball, a cigar or cigarette, matches and a lighter are easily accessible, and it could save time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for golfers and golf courses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DOD-1031, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-golf-accessory-to-increase-convenience-and-organization-dod-1031-301259340.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside
Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Handel mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst knapp über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen ist am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz zu erkennen. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich nach unten. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach seinem Rekordhoch vom Vortag die Luft aus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}