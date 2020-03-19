PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Charlotte, N.C., has developed the patent pending PORTABLE GARMENT CADDY, a means to more easily transport clothing. It can be employed while traveling, moving, moving items to a storage facility, etc. A prototype model is available upon request.

"I was heading out of town and had a few items in my garment bag. I ended up standing for a long period of time and the bag began to get quite heavy. This inspired me to come up with a better way to transport garments," said the inventor. The PORTABLE GARMENT CADDY allows individuals to more easily move garments. It allows users to move more freely while moving multiple garments. In turn, this may reduce stress and strain placed upon a person's arms, wrists, shoulders, etc. This device may also offer travelers and other users with peace of mind. This practical and versatile device is lightweight yet durable in design.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-garment-moving-device-cnc-475-301023218.html

SOURCE InventHelp