19.03.2020 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Garment Moving Device (CNC-475)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Charlotte, N.C., has developed the patent pending PORTABLE GARMENT CADDY, a means to more easily transport clothing. It can be employed while traveling, moving, moving items to a storage facility, etc. A prototype model is available upon request.
"I was heading out of town and had a few items in my garment bag. I ended up standing for a long period of time and the bag began to get quite heavy. This inspired me to come up with a better way to transport garments," said the inventor. The PORTABLE GARMENT CADDY allows individuals to more easily move garments. It allows users to move more freely while moving multiple garments. In turn, this may reduce stress and strain placed upon a person's arms, wrists, shoulders, etc. This device may also offer travelers and other users with peace of mind. This practical and versatile device is lightweight yet durable in design.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-475, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-garment-moving-device-cnc-475-301023218.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Rohstoffe: Der Ausverkauf geht weiter
14:00
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
08:41
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Produkte in Zeichnung
06:51
Weekly Hits: Low Vola-Strategie – Weniger Zick-Zack, mehr Rendite / Autohersteller – Vollbremsung einer Industrie
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
18.03.20
Erholung bereits wieder beendet?
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massiver Kursrutsch an den US-Börsen - Dow Jones schliesst unter 20'000 Punkten -- SMI auf Talfahrt -- DAX bricht erneut ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
SIX ändert SMI-Gewichtung von Roche und Nestlé
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
BKW-Aktie dreht ins Minus - BKW verdoppelt den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Addex verschiebt Start der Phase-III-Studie mit Dipraglurant und Jahreszahlen - Aktie bricht ein
QIAGEN-Aktie steigt: QIAGEN will Produktion von Corona-Testkits vervielfachen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die Wall Street unterliegt am Donnerstag Schwankungen. Der heimische Markt wagte einen Erholungsversuch. Der deutsche Leitindex legte schlussendlich zu. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag erneut negative Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB