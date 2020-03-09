09.03.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavored Tongue Depressor (STU-2335)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from W. Bountiful, Utah, has developed the TASTY TESTER, an improved tongue depressor designed to allow physicians to more easily examine various areas of the oral cavity.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

"As a patient and a parent, I stress about strep tests because of the gag reflex due to the terrible taste of the wooden stick. My invention takes the stress and gagging out of strep tests and other medical examinations," said the inventor. The TASTY TESTER allows medical personnel to display compassion during medical exams. It also allows medical exams to be less daunting to patients, especially children. This flavored tongue depressor reduces the gagging due to the awful wood taste of conventional tongue depressors. It makes the patient more comfortable, and also makes the examination more efficient and convenient. The depressor is producible in a vast array of flavors.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-flavored-tongue-depressor-stu-2335-301013963.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:17
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
13:30
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
13:00
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09:57
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:35
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
08.03.20
Permian Basin Oil Production Headed for a Decline?
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:15
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wall Street bricht ein - Handel zwischenzeitlich ausgesetzt -- SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Swatch leidet unter zeitweiser Schliessung vieler Läden wegen des Coronavirus - Aktie knickt ein
Tesla-Bär: Tesla-Aktie ist die "grösste einzelne Aktienblase auf dem gesamten Blasen-Markt"
Portfoliomanager warnt: Unterschätzen viele Konzerne das Coronavirus?
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von Saudi Aramco fallen nach Ölpreisverfall unter Ausgabepreis
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht ein - Handel zwischenzeitlich ausgesetzt -- SMI mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startet mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begibt sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben sind auch die US-Börsen von großem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;