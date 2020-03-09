InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavored Tongue Depressor (STU-2335)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from W. Bountiful, Utah, has developed the TASTY TESTER, an improved tongue depressor designed to allow physicians to more easily examine various areas of the oral cavity.

"As a patient and a parent, I stress about strep tests because of the gag reflex due to the terrible taste of the wooden stick. My invention takes the stress and gagging out of strep tests and other medical examinations," said the inventor. The TASTY TESTER allows medical personnel to display compassion during medical exams. It also allows medical exams to be less daunting to patients, especially children. This flavored tongue depressor reduces the gagging due to the awful wood taste of conventional tongue depressors. It makes the patient more comfortable, and also makes the examination more efficient and convenient. The depressor is producible in a vast array of flavors.

