InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavor-Enhancing Dry Rub Spice for Meats (NWO-335)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seasoning meat for either barbecuing or indoor cooking often involves deciding what seasonings will optimize the taste. Fortunately, an inventor from Baton Rouge, La., has taken the guesswork out of this process.

He developed a sample of PHIL'S MAMA'S DRY RUB to provide a uniquely zesty meat seasoning. As such, it enhances the natural flavor of meats. Designed to improve the enjoyment of barbecued meats, it is ideal for both outdoor grill and indoor stove cooking. This delicious, sweet and spicy formulation is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "This recipe has been taste tested and enjoyed by our family for over 70 years since my mother started making it," he said. "So I wanted to share it with a wider market."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-335, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

