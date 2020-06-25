PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cyclist and I came up with this idea after I was hit by a car," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there should be a convenient way to get help, so I invented the APACHE BUDDY BOTTLE."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a supply of water or another beverage is readily available. It also provides an effective way to signal for help in the event of an emergency. As a result, it increases safety and visibility. The invention features an innovative and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it could enhance entertainment.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance hydration and safety while training or enjoying an outdoor activity."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fitness-accessory-to-increase-safety-and-hydration-mtn-3444-301080281.html

SOURCE InventHelp