25.06.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Accessory to Increase Safety and Hydration (MTN-3444)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cyclist and I came up with this idea after I was hit by a car," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y. "I thought there should be a convenient way to get help, so I invented the APACHE BUDDY BOTTLE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention ensures that a supply of water or another beverage is readily available. It also provides an effective way to signal for help in the event of an emergency. As a result, it increases safety and visibility. The invention features an innovative and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it could enhance entertainment.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could enhance hydration and safety while training or enjoying an outdoor activity."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3444, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fitness-accessory-to-increase-safety-and-hydration-mtn-3444-301080281.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
09:14
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
07:43
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:42
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EX geht von Betrug aus
Lufthansa-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Grossaktionär Thiele will Lufthansa-Rettungspaket zustimmen - EU-Genehmigung
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun hat Millionen-Kaution gezahlt - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wirecard-Skandal: Singapurer Polizei ermittelt in - Banken gewähren Wirecard bei Kredit wohl kurzen Aufschub
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
Dow knickt schlussendlich ein -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx erhalten Fast-Track-Status für Corona-Studie
VW-Aktie gibt ab: Volkswagen denkt offenbar über Kauf des Autovermieters Europcar nach
So viele Bitcoin-Wale wie aktuell gab es zuletzt 2017
SMI im Plus -- DAX volatil -- Wall Street wechselt Vorzeichen -- Tokio letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX volatil -- Wall Street wechselt Vorzeichen -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fällt es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigt sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltet sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB