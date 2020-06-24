|
24.06.2020 18:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable Tech Watch (SKC-586)
PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I recently purchased a pocket watch and my sister is into fashion which made me think of ways to modernize this classic look timepiece," said an inventor from Medford, Oregon. "This inspired me to develop a means to merge fashion together with technology."
He developed the SMART POCKET WATCH to offer a unique and novel twist on smart technology that would feature an attractive appearance. This iconic and fashionable timepiece would provide added technological features. It would allow users to track progress with fitness, weight management or access their synced devices.
The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-586, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-fashionable-tech-watch-skc-586-301080191.html
SOURCE InventHelp
