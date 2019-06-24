24.06.2019 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops EZ Tire Change (POO-474)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working on my RV I used a drill to raise and lower the jack. Then, when working on my car, I realized the jack was similar," said an inventor from Hubbard, Oregon. "This inspired me with this improved means to raise and lower vehicles when changing tires."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed IMPACT JACK to easily be used without straining or scraping knuckles on the pavement. This multi-function invention could return vehicles to the roadway quickly. Additionally, it could avoid dirty clothes, sweating and muscle strains.

The device features 1110 inch lbs torque for RV jacks and ATV jacks. It features 400-1200 foot lbs torque for cars and trucks, depending on the size of the vehicle. The inventor envisions it as a standard item on new-production vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-474, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ez-tire-change-poo-474-300872504.html

SOURCE InventHelp

