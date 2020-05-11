+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Visibility Stop Sign (TRO-235)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving during inclement weather I noticed how difficult it was to clearly see school crossing guards or roadway construction crews," said an inventor from Camlachie, Ontario, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a better handheld sign that could be highly visible."

He developed the patent-pending SAFE SIGN to provide enhanced safety by improving traffic flow while avoiding accidents. The design alerts approaching drivers how to proceed. Additionally, it would reduce unwanted stress and anxiety for crossing guards and flaggers.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

     

     

