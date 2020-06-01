01.06.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Spoon Lure (SKC-573)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am an avid fisherman and desired a way for bait to last longer," said an inventor from Aleknagik, Alaska. "This inspired me to develop a means to hold the bait longer and disperse the scent for more successful fishing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the ULTIMA BAIT HOLDER SPOON LURE that combines a spoon attractant and scented bait to ensure that the bait is protected for longevity and cost savings. The design keeps the bait intact and protected to prevent it from being lost during every fish bite. Additionally, this invention holds various types of bait and features a functional and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-spoon-lure-skc-573-301056301.html

SOURCE InventHelp

