InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Drywall Tool (LAX-1199)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed in the construction industry which led to the conception of this invention," said an inventor from West Hollywood, Calif. "I was inspired to develop a means to precisely cut out a variety of shapes and sizes in a fraction of the time it normally requires."

He developed the patent-pending PERFECT PUNCH that would be ideal for use by electricians, plumbers and other tradesmen. This invention efficiently cuts out various shapes resulting in clean and perfect edges. As such, it saves valuable time while also being easy to use. Additionally, this invention requires less skill and practice to use.

