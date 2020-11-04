SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’801 2.7%  Dow 28’145 2.4%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’895 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9129 0.0%  Öl 41.1 2.3% 

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus ! Schauen Sie eine aktuelle Einschätzung auf BX Swiss TV! -w-
04.11.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Drywall Tool (LAX-1199)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed in the construction industry which led to the conception of this invention," said an inventor from West Hollywood, Calif. "I was inspired to develop a means to precisely cut out a variety of shapes and sizes in a fraction of the time it normally requires."

He developed the patent-pending PERFECT PUNCH that would be ideal for use by electricians, plumbers and other tradesmen. This invention efficiently cuts out various shapes resulting in clean and perfect edges. As such, it saves valuable time while also being easy to use. Additionally, this invention requires less skill and practice to use.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-drywall-tool-lax-1199-301164806.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.80
5.75 %
Roche Hldg G 323.10
5.36 %
Novartis 77.05
3.55 %
Alcon 55.90
3.48 %
Givaudan 3’925.00
3.26 %
Swisscom 479.40
1.27 %
ABB 23.50
1.08 %
CS Group 9.33
0.00 %
LafargeHolcim 42.42
-0.38 %
UBS Group 11.57
-0.64 %
Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Am heimischen Markt griffen Anleger zur Wochenmitte zu. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Einbussen kräftig zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

