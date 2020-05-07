InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Calibrator (RSD-123)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a mechanical engineer and constantly testing various items while working," said an inventor from Riverside, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to verify calibrations of various tools."

He developed the TORQUE CALIBRATOR to eliminate the need for complex machinery when calibrating torque with torque wrenches or other tools. This design would offer precision to supply accurate calibrations. Additionally, it could save users money by eliminating the need to send items to the manufacturer.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

