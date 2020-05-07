+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Calibrator (RSD-123)

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a mechanical engineer and constantly testing various items while working," said an inventor from Riverside, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to verify calibrations of various tools."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the TORQUE CALIBRATOR to eliminate the need for complex machinery when calibrating torque with torque wrenches or other tools. This design would offer precision to supply accurate calibrations. Additionally, it could save users money by eliminating the need to send items to the manufacturer.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-calibrator-rsd-123-301051537.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Molecular Partners-Aktie springt hoch: Molecular Partners erzielt mit DARPin-Kandidat starke Wirkung auf Coronavirus
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
Corona-Lockdown: Schlittert Dubai in eine Wirtschaftskrise?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB