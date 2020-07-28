+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
28.07.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Blueprint Support (CBA-3786)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I worked as a contractor for many years and required a safe and convenient means to support blueprints," said an inventor from Whitmire, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a better means to support as well as view blueprints."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the PORTABLE FIELD TABLE that features a compact and portable design to support blueprints at a construction site. This invention provides a stable, sturdy surface for blueprints that would support them upon an angled surface. Additionally, it would easily store in a work vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3786, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-blueprint-support-cba-3786-301100005.html

SOURCE InventHelp

