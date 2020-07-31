PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved loss prevention device for a cell phone or other mobile device like a tablet," said an inventor, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the CELL PHONE PROXIMITY ALERT/ALARM."

The patent-pending invention prevents the user from wandering too far away from a cell phone or other mobile device. In doing so, it could help to prevent lost or misplaced mobile devices. As a result, it could enhance security and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps you remember to keep your mobile device close."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-loss-prevention-device-for-cell-phones-lvt-284-301102782.html

SOURCE InventHelp