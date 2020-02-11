PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While online and mail order package delivery systems have proven beneficial, variables like weather conditions and the inability of receivers to wait at home for deliveries cause problems. Fortunately, an inventor from Knoxville, Tenn., has designed a delivery system of products from businesses to consumers that takes advantage of a unique transport method.

He developed WETOME to provide a direct drone-to-mobile-device package delivery system that allows users to control the purchase and delivery of a product. As such, it eliminates the need to let deliveries sit outdoors exposed to the elements. Furthermore, it reduces the chances of deliveries to incorrect destinations and prevents theft of packages left outside. This time-saving system also affords peace of mind in regard to security as well. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I wanted to speed up the delivery of purchased products from the seller to the buyer," he said, "and give the buyer more control."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-211, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-aerial-package-delivery-system-kxx-211-301001265.html

SOURCE InventHelp