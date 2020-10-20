SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’549 1.3%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0733 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’912 0.4%  Dollar 0.9066 -0.4%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle -w-
20.10.2020 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Earplugs for Dogs (LCC-5058)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog is afraid of gunshots and other loud noises," said an inventor, from Manheim, Pa. "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent him from being scared and traumatized by loud sounds, so I invented DOG EAR PLUGS."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective pair of earplugs for pet dogs. In doing so, it helps to prevent a dog from being frightened by loud noises. As a result, it provides comfort and peace of mind and it also enables medication to be applied within the ears. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a gentle way to block sounds for dogs."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5058, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-earplugs-for-dogs-lcc-5058-301149313.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.22
2.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.56
1.47 %
The Swatch Grp 211.70
0.47 %
CS Group 9.86
0.45 %
Geberit 547.80
0.44 %
Novartis 77.77
-1.04 %
SGS 2’402.00
-1.11 %
Swisscom 476.70
-1.18 %
Roche Hldg G 307.05
-1.41 %
Alcon 55.20
-2.02 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:42
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.60% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG, Julius Baer Group Ltd
12:30
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Will Fed Underwrite Another Stimulus?
08:17
SMI mit gemischten Vorgaben
19.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen: 20.60% p.a. Callable BRC auf Adidas, Fresenius Medical Care, Infineon
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:42
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
19.10.20
Schroders: Bei chinesischen Private-Equity-Anlagen ist die richtige Fondsstruktur wichtig
16.10.20
Schroders: Sustainable Investment Report Q3 2020
mehr
Quartalsberichte im Fokus – UBS liefert ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Quartalszahlen: UBS-Chef Ermotti verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnsprung - UBS-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Dufry-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Dufry schliesst Kapitalerhöhung ab - Bruttoertrag 820 Millionen Franken
Apple, Facebook & Co.: Barclays befürchtet Aktien-Ausverkauf bei den Tech-Riesen
Roche-Tochter Genentech: FDA-Zulassung für Venclexta-Kombinationen bei myeloischer Leukämie - Roche-Aktie leichter
Nokia soll erstes Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond errichten
Wall Street beendet Handel im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Intel verkauft Nand-Memory-Sparte an südkoreanische SK Hynix - Intel-Aktie in Rot
Epigenomics-Aktie nach schwerem Rückschlag in den USA auf Rekordtief
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Pfizer-Aktie zieht an: Swissmedic prüft zweites Zulassungsgesuch für Corona-Impfstoff

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Dienstag nach. Die US-Börsen erholen sich nach einem schwachen Vortag. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Dienstag vor allem aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit