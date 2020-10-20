PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dog is afraid of gunshots and other loud noises," said an inventor, from Manheim, Pa. "I wanted to create an accessory to prevent him from being scared and traumatized by loud sounds, so I invented DOG EAR PLUGS."

The invention provides an effective pair of earplugs for pet dogs. In doing so, it helps to prevent a dog from being frightened by loud noises. As a result, it provides comfort and peace of mind and it also enables medication to be applied within the ears. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a gentle way to block sounds for dogs."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-5058, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-earplugs-for-dogs-lcc-5058-301149313.html

SOURCE InventHelp