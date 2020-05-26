Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
26.05.2020 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Deodorizer for Bathrooms (LAX-1157)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of smelly and embarrassing bathroom odors," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Calif. "I thought there needed to be a way to prevent the odors, so I invented the DYNAMIC TOILET DEODORIZER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to prevent unpleasant bathroom odors. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners, sprays and accessories. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and public restrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a bathroom visit more pleasant."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-deodorizer-for-bathrooms-lax-1157-301056171.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 342.50
6.30 %
The Swatch Grp 190.50
5.05 %
Swiss Re 66.20
4.95 %
UBS Group 10.04
4.12 %
CS Group 8.44
3.59 %
Novartis 82.28
-1.00 %
Alcon 60.06
-1.05 %
Nestle 102.58
-1.19 %
Roche Hldg G 344.25
-1.36 %
Lonza Grp 485.80
-3.00 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:37
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:47
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swiss Life Holding AG, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
09:28
Vontobel: derimail - Wirecard mit 40% Europäischer Barriere
08:36
Konjunkturoptimismus beflügelt SMI
25.05.20
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
25.05.20
Impact of Negative Rates on Currencies and Credit Flow
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Ruhige Woche bahnt sich an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Corona-Verwerfungen: Für diese Aktien könnte es im SMI bald knapp werden
Top 10: Für diese Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grosses Potenzial
Kühne+Nagel-Grossaktionär rechnet mit tiefgreifendem Stellenabbau
SMI schlussendlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter 11'400 Punkten -- Wall Street-Handel ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Aufschlägen
SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Wirecard-Jahresabschluss verzögert sich erneut
ARYZTA-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Drittes Quartal mit voller Wucht von Corona-Krise getroffen
Lufthansa-Rettungspaket der Bundesregierung in trockenen Tüchern - Aktie im Höhenflug
Dieses chinesische Unternehmen ist Samsung in Sachen Mega-Smartphone-Akku auf den Fersen
Swisscom-Netz schweizweit von massiven Störungen betroffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich unentschlossen -- DAX schliesst über 11'500 Punkten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt konnte sich am Dienstag nicht so recht entscheiden. Der der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen fester. An den US-Börsen geht es am Dienstag deutlich aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag weiter an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB