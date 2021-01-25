SMI 10’927 0.0%  SPI 13’540 -0.2%  Dow 30’682 -1.0%  DAX 13’621 -1.8%  Euro 1.0779 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’545 -1.6%  Gold 1’850 -0.1%  Bitcoin 30’387 6.3%  Dollar 0.8890 0.4%  Öl 55.2 0.0% 

25.01.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Anchor for Beach Umbrellas (JAD-120)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw beach umbrellas being pulled from the ground by high winds and I thought there should be a way to secure them," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the UMBRELLA ANCHOR. My design could help to prevent accidents, injuries and damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to anchor a beach-style umbrella into the ground. In doing so, it enables an umbrella to be secured into soil or sand. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent the umbrella from blowing away. The invention features a secure and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, beaches or parks that utilize beach umbrellas, chairs, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

