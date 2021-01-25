|
25.01.2021 17:15:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Anchor for Beach Umbrellas (JAD-120)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw beach umbrellas being pulled from the ground by high winds and I thought there should be a way to secure them," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the UMBRELLA ANCHOR. My design could help to prevent accidents, injuries and damage."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to anchor a beach-style umbrella into the ground. In doing so, it enables an umbrella to be secured into soil or sand. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent the umbrella from blowing away. The invention features a secure and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, beaches or parks that utilize beach umbrellas, chairs, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-anchor-for-beach-umbrellas-jad-120-301212289.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow leichter - Techwerte im Plus -- SMI fester -- DAX sackt ab -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der Zürcher Handel zeigt sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fällt nach anfänglichen Gewinnen tief ins Minus. Die US-Aktienmärkte zeigen sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zum Wochenbeginn Aufschläge verzeichnet.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}