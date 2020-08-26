PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved accessory for extinguishing campfires to help prevent forest fires," said an inventor, from Flora Vista, N.M., "so I invented the TORIAN FOREST FIRE PREVENTION BLANKET."

The invention provides a quick and effective way to extinguish a campfire. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using water or covering the embers with dirt. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to reduce the risk of forest or woodland fires and related damage. The invention features a portable and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, campers, hikers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a campfire to be properly extinguished in an efficient manner."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-accessory-for-extinguishing-campfires-htm-9414-301118862.html

SOURCE InventHelp