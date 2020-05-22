22.05.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Way to Locate a Vehicle in a Crowded Lot (KXX-249)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to spot my car in a parking lot," said an inventor, from Chuckey, Tenn., "so I invented the HERE I AM."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to locate a vehicle in a crowded parking lot. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search aimlessly for a particular vehicle. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases visibility. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design saves time when trying to find your car."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-way-to-locate-a-vehicle-in-a-crowded-lot-kxx-249-301055735.html

SOURCE InventHelp

