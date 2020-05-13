13.05.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy, Strain-Free Way to Collect Pet Waste (JHA-226)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to clean up after your dog," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented MY BF'S F."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an easier way for pet owners to collect and dispose of dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend, strain or touch pet waste. As a result, it enhances sanitation and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical, user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, veterinarian offices and kennels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to bend and pick up dog waste."

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JHA-226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-strain-free-way-to-collect-pet-waste-jha-226-301055698.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Nachrichten

