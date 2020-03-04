PITTSBURGH, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to ensure that various items such as cell phones, wallets, purses and even children would not be lost," said an inventor from New York City, New York. "This inspired me to develop a wireless locator system through which various items could quickly be found."

He developed the patent-pending CLOSER/LOT to help individuals to quickly locate personal items and possibly children. This invention could provide users with enhanced safety and peace of mind. It would feature a small, modular and self-contained design.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-locator-mtn-3107-301013892.html

SOURCE InventHelp