InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Fill Stand (HUN-925)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have found it difficult to rake leaves and other trash and place it within a garbage bag," said an inventor from Huntsville, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to keep the bag open for easy filling."

He developed the TRASH BAG HOLDER that is convenient, practical and easy to use. This invention would support a trash bag in an open and hands-free manner to facilitate easier debris collection and can hold 30 to 50 gallon bags. Additionally, it would save valuable time and effort while also being easy to store as well as transport.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

