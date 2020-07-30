+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 21:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Fill Stand (HUN-925)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have found it difficult to rake leaves and other trash and place it within a garbage bag," said an inventor from Huntsville, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a means to keep the bag open for easy filling."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the TRASH BAG HOLDER that is convenient, practical and easy to use. This invention would support a trash bag in an open and hands-free manner to facilitate easier debris collection and can hold 30 to 50 gallon bags. Additionally, it would save valuable time and effort while also being easy to store as well as transport.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of  InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-925, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-fill-stand-hun-925-301101024.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. Die US-Aktienmärkten zeigen sich nach einem verlustreichen Start inzwischen uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB