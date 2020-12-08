SMI 10’352 -0.2%  SPI 12’864 -0.3%  Dow 30’031 -0.1%  DAX 13’262 -0.1%  Euro 1.0772 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’522 -0.2%  Gold 1’869 0.4%  Bitcoin 16’758 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8894 -0.2%  Öl 48.7 0.0% 

08.12.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Remove a Wheel Lug Nut (BSJ-648)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to remove stubborn, frozen or stuck-on wheel lug nuts," said an inventor, from Boise, Idaho, "so I invented the LUG NUT BUDDY. My design helps to prevent strain and injuries when removing lug nuts."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove a stubborn wheel lug nut. In doing so, it reduces hand, arm and back fatigue. As a result, it provides added safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BSJ-648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easier-way-to-remove-a-wheel-lug-nut-bsj-648-301187199.html

SOURCE InventHelp

