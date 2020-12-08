InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Remove a Wheel Lug Nut (BSJ-648)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to remove stubborn, frozen or stuck-on wheel lug nuts," said an inventor, from Boise, Idaho, "so I invented the LUG NUT BUDDY. My design helps to prevent strain and injuries when removing lug nuts."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove a stubborn wheel lug nut. In doing so, it reduces hand, arm and back fatigue. As a result, it provides added safety and it increases efficiency. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

