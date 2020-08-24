InventHelp Inventor Develops Drywall Installation Tool for Ceilings (CKL-1278)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a fast and safe way to secure drywall on the ceiling without additional workers," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill., "so I invented THE DRY WALL HELPER."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the task of installing drywall on ceilings. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it could save time and effort and it ensures that drywall is evenly supported. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, drywall installers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances the installation process and productivity, especially when working alone."

