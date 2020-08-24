24.08.2020 19:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Drywall Installation Tool for Ceilings (CKL-1278)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a fast and safe way to secure drywall on the ceiling without additional workers," said an inventor, from Evanston, Ill., "so I invented THE DRY WALL HELPER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention facilitates the task of installing drywall on ceilings. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it could save time and effort and it ensures that drywall is evenly supported. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, drywall installers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enhances the installation process and productivity, especially when working alone."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1278, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-drywall-installation-tool-for-ceilings-ckl-1278-301117037.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 48.87
3.21 %
UBS Group 11.19
2.29 %
Swiss Life Hldg 373.10
1.88 %
CieFinRichemont 59.74
1.84 %
Swiss Re 74.32
1.84 %
Alcon 53.90
0.82 %
Nestle 110.74
0.67 %
Swisscom 518.80
0.62 %
Roche Hldg G 321.60
0.39 %
Novartis 78.63
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:54
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
13:26
Mögen die Spiele beginnen
10:00
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Sulzer kauft Hersteller von Pen-Injektoren für 100 Millionen Euro - Sulzer-Aktie legt zu
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zündet Kursrakete
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
US-Börsen höher -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis-Chef sieht keine rasche Wende bei der Corona-Pandemie
ARYZTA-VR-Kandidat Jordi will ARYZTA in fünf Jahren wieder fitmachen - ARYZTA-Aktie freundlich
CS-Aktie wechselt ins Positive: Belgien ermittelt gegen Credit Suisse wegen Beihilfe zur Steuerhinterziehung
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Litecoinkurs, Etherkurs und Bitcoin Cash-Kurs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen höher -- SMI beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die heimischen Märkte wiesen im Montagshandel grüne Vorzeichen aus. Auch der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche deutlich fester. An den US-Börsen geht es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Montag nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB