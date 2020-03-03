03.03.2020 20:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Food Covers for Microwave Use (LLF-326)

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Microwave ovens have drastically reduced cooking times, but the interior surfaces require frequent cleanup from food splatter. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Sebring, Fla., with KEEP IT CLEAN, consumers may enjoy a clean microwave - every use!

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

KEEP IT CLEAN is a new product designed to keep food from splattering while heating in a microwaves. It facilitates sanitary conditions, while eliminating the need of labor-intensive cleaning of the interior of the microwave. The product saves considerable time and effort. Its special design allows it to remain in place as a food cover during microwave cooking. The packaging is aesthetically appealing to coordinate with any kitchen décor. Advantages include: convenience, effectiveness and ease of use, all at an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "This was invented out of necessity, to save time and the effort of repeatedly cleaning my microwave," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LLF-326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

