InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Protect Pneumatic Brake Lines (HUN-849)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I've had problems with loose air lines in the past," said an inventor, from Humble, Texas, "so I invented the GLADHAND HOLDER."

The invention protects pneumatic brake lines against damage when disconnected from a commercial trailer. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional glad hand holders. As a result, it enhances safety and it could prevent down time and the need for replacements. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent a driver from being pulled over by police for faulty equipment."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-849, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

