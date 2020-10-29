InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Increase Emotional/Physical Awareness (PIT-964)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way for people to understand how their emotions affect their bodies," said an inventor, from Pittsburgh, Pa., "so I invented the E-MO. My design enables you to be more in tune with your emotional state and how each emotion triggers your body."

The invention increases awareness regarding how an individual's emotional state affects the body. It also offers assistance when coping with emotional and behavioral issues. As a result, it could help to prevent negative outcomes in a person's day-to-day experiences and it could help to promote emotional and physical well being. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for individuals with stress disorders or weight issues.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

