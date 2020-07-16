16.07.2020 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Carry Multiple Grocery Bags With Ease (CLM-493)

COLUMBUS, OH., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donna Ayers introduces "I Can Handle That", a device that allows user to carry multiple plastic grocery bags at once with ease.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a comfortable way to carry multiple, heavy grocery bags without pinching or straining your hands. Compact and lightweight, the device easily fits into a purse or glove compartment so it's always at the ready!  Innovative design allows plastic bag handles to slide into a non-slip base so the bags remain secure and balanced while you walk. 

The inventor is seeking a company to license and manufacture the invention. Please go to       www.grocery-eze.com for more details including an animated video of the invention in use as well as survey results and feedback from a test group of 100 consumers!

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 501.40
2.96 %
Sika 197.40
0.89 %
Swisscom 500.00
0.68 %
Swiss Re 76.84
0.68 %
LafargeHolcim 44.21
0.52 %
Novartis 82.41
-0.75 %
Adecco Group 46.43
-0.92 %
Alcon 55.16
-2.48 %
The Swatch Grp 200.10
-3.71 %
CieFinRichemont 61.38
-4.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:44
Vontobel: Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Titel
08:10
Steuert der SMI nun das Rekordhoch an?
07:22
Weekly-Hits: Rohstoffe – Erfolgreiche Titelverteidigung / Biotech-Branche – Corona und noch viel mehr
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Autofusion: Aus Fiat Chrysler und Opel-Mutter PSA wird Stellantis
Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Richemont-Aktie abgestraft: Richemont mit Umsatzeinbruch von 47 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI mit leichtem Schluss -- DAX büsst ein -- Asiens Börsen enden schwächer
Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte tendierten auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX notierte im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Donnerstag im Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB