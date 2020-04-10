InventHelp Inventor Develops Delivery Lockbox (SKC-555)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I order many items from Amazon and have noticed the delivery drivers do not know where to place them, said an inventor from Toledo, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a safe location to house the packages which would also keep them dry and alert me upon deliveries."

She developed the M.A.R.S. UNIT to safeguard incoming or outgoing package deliveries by homeowners or businesses. This invention would feature a practical, secure, sturdy and durable construction. Additionally, it may be compatible in the future for aerial drone delivery systems.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

