28.07.2020 19:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Delivery Accessory to Increase Convenience (CKL-1362)

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I ordered a pizza and I thought there could be a quick and easy way for the delivery person to locate my house," said an inventor, from Woodridge, Ill., "so I invented the AD HERE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention enables a homeowner to easily identify their residence for various delivery services. In doing so, it could help to prevent delivery delays. It also increases convenience for delivery workers. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent confusion and delays when delivering items to a home or building. It could also provide a form of direct advertising for specialty companies or holiday promotions."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1362, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

