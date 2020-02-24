24.02.2020 18:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious and Easy-to-Prepare Lasagna (WGH-3404)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way for families to enjoy lasagna at home," said an inventor, from Clairton, Pa., "so I invented the LASAGNA RECEIPE. I make lasagna for my family all the time once one is gone."

The invention provides a delicious and easy meal to enjoy with family and friends. In doing so, it eliminates the need to prepare a lasagna from scratch. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it saves time and effort in the kitchen. The invention features a simple design that is easy to prepare and serve so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a delicious alternative to traditional frozen meals. I have not seen one recipe like this one."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WGH-3404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

