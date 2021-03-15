SMI 10’874 0.3%  SPI 13’683 0.4%  Dow 32’712 -0.2%  DAX 14’501 0.0%  Euro 1.1075 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’839 0.2%  Gold 1’728 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’626 -4.6%  Dollar 0.9287 -0.1%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
InventHelp Inventor Develops Cooling System for Parked Vehicles (HLW-2331)

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cooling system for the interior of a car parked in hot and sunny conditions," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the SOLAR DASHBOARD A/C UNIT. My design provides added protection and comfort for passengers and pets within a parked car."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to keep the interior of a parked vehicle cool. In doing so, it prevents the interior from getting too hot when parked in the hot sunlight. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could make returning to the vehicle more pleasurable. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cooling-system-for-parked-vehicles-hlw-2331-301245770.html

SOURCE InventHelp

