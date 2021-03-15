|
15.03.2021 16:15:00
PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient cooling system for the interior of a car parked in hot and sunny conditions," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented the SOLAR DASHBOARD A/C UNIT. My design provides added protection and comfort for passengers and pets within a parked car."
The invention provides an improved way to keep the interior of a parked vehicle cool. In doing so, it prevents the interior from getting too hot when parked in the hot sunlight. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could make returning to the vehicle more pleasurable. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cooling-system-for-parked-vehicles-hlw-2331-301245770.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Inside
Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow um Nulllinie -- SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX etwas leichter -- Märkte in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Am Montag präsentiert sich der heimische Markt positiv, während der deutsche Leitindex etwas nachgibt. Die Wall Street zeigen sich am Montag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenauftakt daneben in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}