InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Turn Signal Device for Drivers (FED-2065)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept forgetting to turn off my turn signal while driving and thought there could be a better reminder," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the TALKING BLINKER."

The invention provides a more effective way to notify a driver if the turn signal is accidentally activated. In doing so, it could help to prevent confusion on the road. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to the traditional ticking noise."

