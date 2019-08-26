26.08.2019 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Turn Signal Device for Drivers (FED-2065)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept forgetting to turn off my turn signal while driving and thought there could be a better reminder," said an inventor, from Federal Way, Wash., "so I invented the TALKING BLINKER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a more effective way to notify a driver if the turn signal is accidentally activated. In doing so, it could help to prevent confusion on the road. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to the traditional ticking noise."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2065, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-turn-signal-device-for-drivers-fed-2065-300906113.html

SOURCE InventHelp

