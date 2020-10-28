SMI 9’617 -2.7%  SPI 11’993 -2.8%  Dow 26’770 -2.5%  DAX 11’558 -4.2%  Euro 1.0688 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’958 -3.7%  Gold 1’881 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9100 0.1%  Öl 39.3 -3.5% 
28.10.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage Accessory for Campers (STU-2296)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to store, organize and transport all of your food, cookware and utensils for camping," said an inventor, from Kearns, Utah, "so I invented the CAMP BUDDY. My design protects food and kitchen items and it helps to keep the camp site neat and clean."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to store various cooking and food items at a camp site. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pack items in separate boxes or crates. As a result, it increases organization and security and it ensures that items are readily accessible for use. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-storage-accessory-for-campers-stu-2296-301158697.html

SOURCE InventHelp

