InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Storage Accessory for Campers (STU-2296)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to store, organize and transport all of your food, cookware and utensils for camping," said an inventor, from Kearns, Utah, "so I invented the CAMP BUDDY. My design protects food and kitchen items and it helps to keep the camp site neat and clean."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to store various cooking and food items at a camp site. In doing so, it eliminates the need to pack items in separate boxes or crates. As a result, it increases organization and security and it ensures that items are readily accessible for use. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

