InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Selfie Stick Accessory for Boats (FLA-3300)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have used a selfie stick while fishing on the ocean in rough waters and I thought there could be a better way to secure it and capture great photos," said an inventor, from Jupiter, Fla., "so I invented the FISH STICK."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a selfie stick on a watercraft. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a selfie stick or camera. As a result, it prevents the stick from shifting or moving due to the rocking of the boat and it could improve the quality of pictures or video taken during water-based recreational activities. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for boaters, fishing enthusiasts, water skiers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a hands-free way to use a selfie stick while boating."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

