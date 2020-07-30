+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Selfie Stick Accessory for Boats (FLA-3300)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --  "I have used a selfie stick while fishing on the ocean in rough waters and I thought there could be a better way to secure it and capture great photos," said an inventor, from Jupiter, Fla., "so I invented the FISH STICK."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a selfie stick on a watercraft. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold a selfie stick or camera. As a result, it prevents the stick from shifting or moving due to the rocking of the boat and it could improve the quality of pictures or video taken during water-based recreational activities. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for boaters, fishing enthusiasts, water skiers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a hands-free way to use a selfie stick while boating."

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-selfie-stick-accessory-for-boats-fla-3300-301100817.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 565.80
-0.28 %
Nestle 109.96
-0.65 %
Novartis 76.47
-0.83 %
Givaudan 3’735.00
-1.09 %
Alcon 55.26
-3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 42.72
-3.81 %
Swiss Life Hldg 332.50
-4.32 %
Swiss Re 71.24
-4.32 %
Zurich Insur Gr 334.50
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger verteuert sich kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO nahezu unverändert
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktien verliert
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet mit kräftigem Abschlag -- SMI und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendieren am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. An den US-Aktienmärkten bleiben die Anleger in der Defensive. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB