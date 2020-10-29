InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Product for Fishing Enthusiasts (ROH-745)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy fishing with my fiancé but she has difficulties attaching individual tackle items on a fishing line," said an inventor, from Depew, N.Y., "so I invented the UFR-UNIQUE FISHING RIGGING. My design eliminates frustration and it takes the guesswork out of properly positioning tackle items on a length of line for various types of fishing."

The patent-pending invention ensures that the necessary tackle items are in place on a line for a specific type of fishing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually place tackle items in the proper place and distance. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the fishing experience. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

