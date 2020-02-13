13.02.2020 17:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Phone for Personal and Business Use (OCM-1352)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to manage your personal and business cell phones," said an inventor, from San Clemente, Calif., "so I invented the SWITCH PHONE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides a more effective way to utilize a cell phone for personal and business use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use multiple electronic devices. As a result, it increases convenience and organization and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily access communications for work and personal use."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1352, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-phone-for-personal-and-business-use-ocm-1352-301001406.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI leichter -- DAX knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex schwächeln am Donnerstag. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;