InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Phone for Personal and Business Use (OCM-1352)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to manage your personal and business cell phones," said an inventor, from San Clemente, Calif., "so I invented the SWITCH PHONE."

The patent pending invention provides a more effective way to utilize a cell phone for personal and business use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry and use multiple electronic devices. As a result, it increases convenience and organization and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily access communications for work and personal use."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1352, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

