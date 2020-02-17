+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
17.02.2020 19:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Line of Hairstyling Tools (BMA-5434)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to style hair at home, in the salon or on-the-go," said an inventor, from Bristol, N.H., "so I invented EZ HAIR CARE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent pending invention provides a more effective way to style hair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hairstyling tools. As a result, it helps to eliminate tangled electrical cords and clutter and it enables hair to be styled when an electrical outlet is not available. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to struggle with conventional cords and hairstyling appliances."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

