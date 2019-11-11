+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
11.11.2019 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Food and Beverage Caddy (NJD-1899)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way to carry food and drinks to my seat at a sporting event, concert or fast food restaurant," said an inventor, from Aberdeen, N.J., "so I invented the SNACK 'N STEIN."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a convenient way to carry food, drinks and condiments. In doing so, it could help to prevent spills, dropped food and messes. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and other eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables the whole meal to be conveniently carried in one hand."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-food-and-beverage-caddy-njd-1899-300955030.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
13:45
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
13:31
Ein Highlight – nicht nur für die Trader
13:30
Gold & Co. kaum erholt
11:08
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
10:43
Vontobel: Singles Day, Black Friday und Cyber Monday verhelfen zu Umsatzrekorden
10:02
SMI-Rekordfahrt gerät ins Stocken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Darum ist der Bitcoin keine Gold-Alternative
737-Abstürze: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Boeing?
Tesla überrascht mit bahnbrechendem Patent
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Cannabis-Aktien: Darum könnte sich die US-Legalisierung als negativ erweisen
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
US-Börsen um die Nulllinie -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Schmolz+Bickenbach nimmt Anpassungen und Ergänzungen an der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung vor - Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen um die Nulllinie -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich zum Start der neuen Woche letztlich ohne grössere Veränderung. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas leichter. An der Wall Street zeigen sich die Börsen kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB