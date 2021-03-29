InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Charging Accessory for Mobile Devices (BMA-5649)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a charger that would keep my phone charged for a long period of time and would allow me to forget about recharging my devices," said an inventor, from Malden, Mass., "so I invented the CHARGE 24/7. My design enables you to automatically charge a cell phone, laptop, portable gaming device and other mobile devices multiple times when away from home and it keeps the device charged for one month."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for recharging multiple mobile devices. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of having to find a charging cord and power source and it eliminates the need to worry about charging a phone. As a result, it allows the user to relax or focus on other things and it provides added protection, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use, and it keeps a phone charged for one month so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices and areas that ration electricity. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

