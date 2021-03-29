SMI 11’090 -0.2%  SPI 14’031 0.0%  Dow 33’149 0.2%  DAX 14’818 0.5%  Euro 1.1048 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’883 0.4%  Gold 1’713 -1.1%  Bitcoin 54’423 3.9%  Dollar 0.9379 -0.1%  Öl 64.7 0.5% 

29.03.2021 19:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Charging Accessory for Mobile Devices (BMA-5649)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a charger that would keep my phone charged for a long period of time and would allow me to forget about recharging my devices," said an inventor, from Malden, Mass., "so I invented the CHARGE 24/7. My design enables you to automatically charge a cell phone, laptop, portable gaming device and other mobile devices multiple times when away from home and it keeps the device charged for one month."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective device for recharging multiple mobile devices. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of having to find a charging cord and power source and it eliminates the need to worry about charging a phone. As a result, it allows the user to relax or focus on other things and it provides added protection, convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use, and it keeps a phone charged for one month so it is ideal for the owners of mobile devices and areas that ration electricity. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-charging-accessory-for-mobile-devices-bma-5649-301256533.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:43 Vontobel: Angepasstes Produktangebot auf Ether
15:51 EU-Emissionshandel: Grünes Investment der speziellen Art
14:49 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
09:30 SMI - das Rekordhoch rückt immer näher
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
25.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Facebook Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
Relief-Aktie + 21 Prozent: Partner NeuroRx meldet positive Studiendaten für Corona-Mittel Aviptadil
Umfrage zeigt: Australier setzen lieber auf Bitcoin als auf Gold
ABB und Amazon Web Services arbeiten an Lösungen für E-Fahrzeugflotten - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX zeitweise mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Technische Panne bei Krypto-Börse erlaubte Kauf von Bitcoin mit Mega-Preisabschlag
Nach GameStop-Hype: Reddit-Nutzer gründen Super-PAC als "Ventil" für Öffentlichkeit
Nestlé-Aktie dank Zahlenhoffnung verstärkt gefragt - Allergenereduzierendes Katzenfutter lanciert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit