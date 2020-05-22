22.05.2020 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Carrier for Pet Bowls (JMC-2240)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have four dogs and needed a better way to carry all of their food bowls to their feeding area," said an inventor, from Artesia, N.M., "so I invented the PORTABLE DOG TRAY."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to carry multiple dog bowls at one time. In doing so, it could help to prevent spills and messes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to place dog bowls directly on the ground. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for dog owners, veterinarian offices and kennels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases efficiency and it eliminates the need to make multiple trips."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

     

     

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-carrier-for-pet-bowls-jmc-2240-301055796.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 177.00
0.65 %
Lonza Grp 482.60
0.54 %
Swisscom 492.90
0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 285.90
0.32 %
SGS 2’201.00
0.00 %
Nestle 102.96
-1.87 %
UBS Group 9.51
-2.42 %
Swiss Life Hldg 315.70
-2.44 %
CS Group 7.98
-3.06 %
CieFinRichemont 52.16
-4.15 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Die Rolle von Cushing: Ein Blick auf die Öl-Benchmark WTI - CME Group
10:13
Vontobel: derimail - Keine Barriere, dafür tiefer Bezugspreis
09:52
SMI vor schwachem Wochenausklang
06:47
Weekly Hits: Grossbritannien – Spannungsgeladene Insel / AMS, Logitech, Temenos – Hightech-Trio aus dem SMIM™
20.05.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
19.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Geberit AG, Schindler Holding AG, Georg Fischer AG
18.05.20
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:28
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
21.05.20
Schroders: Private debt can flourish in a crisis - because it can adapt
20.05.20
Schroders: Japan joins recession ranks
mehr
Neue Woche, alte Sorgen und Spannung am Ölmarkt| BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Marktstratege rät zum Aktienkauf: Hohes Angst-Level weist auf Unterbewertung hin
Depot von Warren Buffett im 1. Quartal: Schafft es Apple erneut auf Platz 1?
SMI an Auffahrt geschlossen -- Dow schliesst leichter -- DAX letztlich klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich schwächer
Lufthansa-Aktie im Minus: Warten auf das Signal zur Teilverstaatlichung der Lufthansa
Credit Suisse & Co. greifen nach Vermögen von Luckin-Coffee-Chef
Roche sieht Sicherheit von Satralizumab durch Langzeitdaten bestätigt - Aktie gibt ab
Trump erwägt G7-Gipfel doch als reales Treffen
easyJet nimmt im Juni wieder Flüge auf - Aktie legt zu
AstraZeneca-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: AstraZeneca will 1 Milliarde COVID-19-Impfstoffdosen herstellen - USA zahlen 1,2 Milliarden Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX wenig verändert -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt beendete den Freitagshandel mit kräftigen Verlusten, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendierte. Die US-Anleger bleiben in Deckung. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Freitag Abschläge verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB