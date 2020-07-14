14.07.2020 21:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Bag Holder for Vehicles (CCT-4433)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work for an auto parts store and wanted to create a convenient accessory to keep a purse or bag close and off the floor while driving," said an inventor, from Washington CH, Ohio, "so I invented the AUTOMOTIVE PURSE HOLDER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to hold a purse or other bag within a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents a bag from falling onto the floor. As a result, it provides added protection and it ensures that a bag is easily accessible. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle of having a bag spill onto the car floor."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-bag-holder-for-vehicles-cct-4433-301091446.html

SOURCE InventHelp

