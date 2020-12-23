SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’234 0.7%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0829 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’873 0.7%  Bitcoin 20’963 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8881 -0.2%  Öl 51.4 3.0% 
InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfy Beach Bag (TRO-348)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While traveling to the beach I was uncomfortable sitting in the sand or on lounge chairs," said an inventor from Ontario, Canada. "I have found some beaches are more rocky and uneven than others and was inspired with a more comfortable means to rest and relax."

This inspired the inventor to develop the BEACH BEAN BAG that increases enjoyment of leisure time activities at the beach, pool, camp or other outdoor location. This invention supports the head, neck, lower back, knees and feet. Additionally, it may reduce the incidence of back and neck problems. The invention could easily be transported and conveniently houses various necessities within incorporated pockets.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

