InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Dolley (LGI-2867)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When working under a sink when changing a faucet, I needed to feel at ease so I placed a plastic box beneath my lower back," said an inventor from Massapequa, New York. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide enhanced comfort by keeping my back straight while allowing me to more easily get beneath the sink."

He developed the PLUMBER'S DOLLEY to provide improved access to the workspace to enable the user to execute a plumbing task with enhanced comfort. This invention would offer better access to tools and supplies. Additionally, it may save time while being cost effective to improve job quality.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2867, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

