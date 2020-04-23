+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Barber Chair (HLW-2219)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a barber and was thinking about my clients' comfort," said an inventor from Miami, Florida. This inspired me to develop an enhanced chair which could massage clients while also storing their belongings."

He developed the patent pending BARBER ALERT MASSAGE CHAIR to provide greater comfort for clients while receiving a haircut. This improved chair may relieve sore muscles, tension and stress. Additionally, it may contribute to greater customer satisfaction and increased revenues.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2219, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

