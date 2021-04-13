InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Foot Cleaner and Massager (CCT-4486)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a quick and easy way to clean my feet after walking around the house without shoes," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio. "With this invention, I no longer need to worry about getting the furniture dirty when I put my feet up on the couch or step into bed."

She developed DIRT AWAY as a novel method of cleansing feet without soap and water. Not only does it remove germs and bacteria effectively, it provides relaxing foot therapy for pain relief as well. Versatile for use anywhere in the home, this novel unit helps keep furniture and bedding clean and free of foot dirt. It also takes less time and effort than manual washing and drying. In addition, it is convenient, practical easy to use, affordably priced, and easily transportable for when you travel or go on vacation.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4486, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp